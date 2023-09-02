MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a happy day for many Memphians as they celebrated the grand opening of the newly designed Tom Lee Park.

After five years of planning and construction, the park was once again filled with life as hundreds of people flooded the area.

“I love the play area but I also love the walkability of it and all the areas to sit down. It’s beautiful,” said Chelsea Powell, a visitor of the park.

There were tons of free activities for families to enjoy during Day One of the park’s opening such as face painting, volleyball, and live music.

Theresa Byrd came from Westwood to see the new upgrades.

“I love this park. I love it. I cannot wait to bring my little six-year-old grandson down here. They got all this stuff. That baby gone be so tired when he leaves here,” said Byrd.

Memphis River Parks Partnership says the 31-acre park costs 61 million dollars to plan and build with 33 million dollars coming from city, county, state, and federal government sources.

“Thank you, Memphis for investing in the actual green spaces that we all use. And I’m challenging Memphis to upkeep it at this level because it’s gorgeous,” said Jillian Atlas, a visitor of the park.