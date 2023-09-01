MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Throughout the Bluff City, Sept. 1 is more than just the start of a new month. In Memphis, it is 901 Day.

At the Orange Mound Community Services Center, it is a day about health and wellness with health screenings and food for an underserved community.

“Our effort today is to really focus on people who have health and wellness needs. We have the mobile food pantry outside and brought to the area by the Mid-South Food Bank,” said Reggie Crenshaw, Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis president.

Crenshaw says that most of the time, what can be seen on television is negative, but 901 Day gives Memphians the chance to bring the community, corporate partners, and non-profits together so that they can represent Memphis the right way.

In Downtown, 901 Day is also the unofficial celebration and a snapshot of Memphis culture, creativity, and community. Chants celebrating the city were led by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

“What’s the greatest area code in America? 901. When you’re out of town where do you go? 901,” said Mayor Lee Harris.

Memphians show their pride and enjoy the music and food in Memphis.

Some Memphians said that showcasing the best of Memphis is needed after they say we possibly saw some of the worst of the city during the past twelve months, with high-profile murder cases, a rising homicide rate, and an increase in juvenile crime.

“It’s a lovely day today. We’re not thinking about the violence. We’re just coming together to have a wonderful time,” said Jeremiah Odoms.

Founder of Pink With A Purpose, April Hubbard says that there are so many positive things going on in the world that people need to see instead of always looking at the negative.

This day is more than just a commemoration of all things in the 901 area code. Memphians show their pride and celebrate their love for the city.

“Let’s forget about the past and all the negative things that have happened and let’s celebrate. Happy 901 Day,” said Cristy Kirkwood with the City of Memphis Code Enforcement.