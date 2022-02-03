MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Memphians are assessing the damage after a devastating ice storm.

Frozen trees have fallen on homes and cars across the city. For example, a giant limb crushed a truck at Lotus and Peebles.

Also, a tree fell on East McLemore in South Memphis and blocked the street, leaving a small alley as the only way out of that part of the neighborhood near Southern Avenue.

“Our power is on. Usually it goes off. This time we were fortunate,” Hedy Hill said. “We have plenty of food and water and different beverages. So, we’re good.”

A massive tree fell at a condo complex in the Grahamwood area. Thankfully, it landed on the grass.

“I’m glad it didn’t fall on somebody or fall on their unit,” Trish Henley said. “It’s very bad out here because you see the number of trees we have. We have branches falling all over the place. It sounds like gunshots.”

The problem was so prevalent, independent tree remover Rodney Childress spent Thursday hitting as many parts of town as possible.

“I’ve been riding around seeing if I can help people get trees out of their driveways, things like that. Looking for work,” Childress said.

Thursday night, residents are bracing for the possibility of more ice overnight.

“It’s not over yet,” Childress said. “I just hope everybody’s cautious, careful.”