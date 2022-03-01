MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A numb state of shock. That’s how one Memphian originally from Ukraine described how she’s feeling now as Russia invades the country.

Olena Petrova, who has lived in Memphis since 1999, has family that lives in the eastern part of Ukraine.

She sat among local humanitarian leaders, an international studies professor and Mayor Lee Harris on Tuesday to speak about why people living in Shelby County should pay attention to what is happening in Ukraine.

“This has been going on for eight years. It didn’t just start last week,” Petrova said. “To anticipate such a full scale invasion I think there was a risk for that and people thought that might happen but it was still a tremendous shock when it actually did happen.”

She described what people are going through as families like her own are fleeing and civilians are forced to take up arms following the Russian invasion.

“I’ve got family members that when things started happening a week ago they pretty much jumped in the car and started driving,” Petrova said. “I do have reports of people being displaced or who want to get out of the more severely impacted areas but they can’t because the infrastructure is being affected. The airports are being attacked or destroyed. Some of the bridges are being bombed.”

Petrova wants people to remember this:

“Consider that these are real lives and as we go about our day right now there are 44 million people who are hiding and who are being attacked with a very severe military presence,” she said. “What we’re dealing with is a super power that’s invading another country but on the human to human level it does not necessarily mean that our brothers and sisters who are of Russian descent are evil necessarily so just keep that in mind.”

For some tips and guidance from the Better Business Bureau on how to safely donate, click here.