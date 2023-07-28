MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tonight marks the end of an era here at news channel 3 as our chief meteorologist, Tim Simpson, will sign off the air tonight on the news at 6 for the last time.

But before we get to that final moment, we want to continue looking back on his time here at Wreg where he has quite the record of helping the community through his work.

Tim Simpson came to Wreg from our sister station in Huntsville, Alabama in August of 1994. He moved his wife, Leah, and one-year-old son T.J. to Memphis.

It was a homecoming of sorts, a chance to return to his West Tennessee roots and be closer to Middleton where he grew up. Tim is still one of Middleton’s favorite sons.

“It was important to have someone from our community with the integrity that he had come back and be a part of the community that they could see every day,” said Kevin Ledford, Tim’s childhood friend.

Tim’s dedication to weather and safety in the Mid-South was relentless. He was the first meteorologist in the Memphis TV market to do wall-to-wall storm coverage starting in 1995.

Breaking into programming during severe weather, staying on-air for hours, all while away from his own family as he worked to keep us safe.

“I was listening to Channel 3 weather and the warning and they told us to take cover,” one viewer said. “You guys saved our lives. You saved our lives. I know it meant something to you. It really meant something to us.”

Tim’s commitment to the community extends far beyond his work inside the studio. He was broadcasting on the coldest of winter days and helping provide warm winter coats for our children who needed them through Tim’s Coats for Kids campaign.

“It’s really really been a great partnership and I’m so excited to wish Tim congratulations on his retirement and much success in his future endeavors,” said Rhonda Hill with Memphis Shelby County Schools.

During the holidays Tim reminded us to think of the less fortunate, working on the front lines as an ambassador for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

“Our goal has been $901,000 every year and he has helped us meet or surpass that every time and we can’t say thank you enough for that,” said Aaron Keegan with the Salvation Army Memphis.

He made plenty of classroom visits during his years at Wreg, talking to students about careers in weather and something even more important, making good decisions in life.

Tim tells everyone that the biggest blessing of his broadcast career has come through his weekly Pass-It-On segments, using the connection of friends to spread kindness and compassion.

“On this particular day at 3:00 a.m. in the morning about a week or two before I sent that email, I prayed to the good Lord that he would touch Tim to call me,” said Theoren Dotson, a pass-it-on participant.

Tim called and another Pass-It-On connection was made. This time to a stroke victim and friend of Dotson.

“We thank God for him and channel 3 to allow him to touch many hearts for fallen people here in Memphis that’s going through trying times,” Dotson said. “Tim was just like being touched by an Angel.”

Tim was passing it on to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars to midsouth neighbors and friends who needed a helping hand and someone to care.

“Have you ever met him when he didn’t have just a smile and Hey, how are you doing? Just a positive individual always and I never really heard him speak ill of anyone he just always seems to find the good in people,” Ledford said.

Tim’s last day at Wreg is July 28, a significant date in his life. It was on this day in 1987 that he and his wife Leah went on their first date.

So befitting he’s leaving to ride off into the sunset with his beautiful wife.