MEMPHIS, Tenn.– First responders from as far away as Iowa came to pay their respects to a West Memphis firefighter who was killed in the line of duty.

The mournful sound of bagpipes echoed through First Baptist Church in West Memphis Thursday morning as a family of first responders comforted the family of firefighter Jason Lang.

The 20-year-old stopped to help some accident victims along I-40 when he was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler on the morning of Feb. 26.

Lang was remembered as ambitious, with a zest for life who was thrilled to be hired on at West Memphis Fire in December 2021.

Lang was a volunteer firefighter in the town of Coralville, Iowa before moving to West Memphis.

Co-workers from Coralville joined members from other departments in celebrating Jason’s life and the enthusiasm he showed from the get go.

“I’ll never forget the first morning he reported to station four. The first thing he said was, ‘Chief…tell me where the action is?’ I said, ‘ok, alright. It’s seven thirty in the morning…I’m trying to get coffee,'” said West Memphis Fire Battalion Chief Vince Richardson.

Lang’s family, made up almost entirely of first responders, received plaques and certificates of recognition for Jason’s contributions to the West Memphis Fire Department.

His flag draped coffin was escorted from the church by a sea of emergency and law enforcement vehicles that wound it’s way to Memphis International Airport for Jason Lang’s final trip home to Iowa.

At Thursday morning’s memorial service, Mayor McClendon announced the West Memphis Fire Department’s new training facility will be named in honor of Jason Lang and Fire Department recruit David Eason, who died from a heart attack in 2011 while he was at the Arkansas Fire Training Academy in Camden.