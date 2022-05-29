MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On a weekend where we remember our fallen heroes in combat, another type of war is raging in Memphis: crime.

Over the last two days, there have been fights, robberies and shootings that have left at least 10 people wounded and one person dead. A double shooting at a Whitehaven McDonald’s left employees shaken.

“It’s frightening, actually,” an employee said. “I could had been at work, but thank God I was off that day, but one of my co-workers could have got hurt.”

Currently, Memphis is on pace to surpass last year’s record of 346 homicides. MPD says generally the summertime is when crime tends to spike.

“Here we are approaching summer months,” Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said. “Young people are out of the school. We know what the trends have been, and it’s difficult period for us right now.”

The police chief believes guns being more accessible is what attributing to rise in crime. As a result, they have partnered with the ATF to try and cut down on gun trafficking in the community.

“There is a prevalence of all kinds of guns, even converted guns,” Davis said. “You name it, you can find it here in Memphis.”

In a number of these shooting over the weekend, MPD says they’re still searching for suspects.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.