MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, MEMA, has opened a call center to field questions by residents affected by power outages.

The call center will be open Sunday, February 5. The number to call is 1-833-591-6362. The line will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MEMA said they can provide residents with resource information and coordinate with their partners to assist residents with “unmet special needs.”

Residents are encouraged to report any power outages using this tracker.

For more information regarding outages, check the drop-down menu of counties affected.