MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A student from Melrose High School was killed last week in a South Memphis shooting.

According to Memphis Police, 17-year-old Xavier Tankersly died in a double shooting that left one person wounded along Lauderdale Avenue.

His mother, Jeaneen Tankersley-Jones, says she goes to the one place that brings her joy, Melrose football stadium, where Xavier played sports.

“Wherever my son was and wherever he would be it kind of brings me a little bit of peace but I’m still hurting,” Tankersley-Jones said.

Investigators with Memphis Police have not publicly disclosed a motive or said who’s responsible for the shooting, leaving loved ones desperate for answers.

“Tell what needs to be told because if it was your child, you would want somebody to speak up for your child. So, whoever did this, just turn yourself in,” Tankersley-Jones said

Xavier’s death marks the fourth homicide involving a juvenile this year, according to MPD.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.