MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congressman Steve Cohen and Mayor Jim Strickland celebrated a major milestone at Melrose High School on Monday as many graduates reunited inside the building before the official grand opening.

The final stages of renovations are underway at the Orange Mound school and Congressman Steve Cohen says he secured a $3 million federal appropriation.

The old high school closed in the 1970s. Now, more than 80 years after the building was originally built, the $16-million renovation project is now on its way to completion.

“Class of ’73. I was in the last class that left this building and went to the new building,” said Claudette Boyd, a graduate.

Cohen says in about a month the old high school will have a genealogy center, café, senior living apartments, and the first branch library in Orange Mound history.

Strickland also announced a new playground is set to open near the building next fall.

Community members say next on their agenda is securing a middle school for the area.