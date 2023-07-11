SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Lottery fever is hitting across the country as the Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots soar higher and higher.

Mega Millions is at $480 million and the Powerball is at $725 million.

Customers tested their luck at RaceWay gas station in Southaven. Everyone was looking to be the next millionaire.

“Over the past couple weeks we’ve seen it increase a lot,” said Tonya Daniel.

Mississippi is a state where a winner must give written consent to identify a winner.

J.W. West says that if he wins the money, he wouldn’t tell anyone, but he would be sure to help out his grandchildren who are in college.

Juanita Bridges has plans if she hits it big too.

“I’m going to pay all my bills, I’m going to retire, I’m going to take care of my kids and my family,” said Bridges.

She knows the odds might not be in her favor but believes one day she will catch a break. Bridges says she has been playing for 15 years in hopes that one day her dream of winning big will come true.

The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night and the Powerball drawing is Wednesday night. You can find out if you’re a winner on the news at 10 p.m.