MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The fight for transparency continues for the family of Alegend Jones, the teen who died in the custody of Youth Villages last month.

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump said Thursday that medical records show signs of a physical altercation.

Jones died while in Youth Villages custody in November. According to Youth Villages, Jones was experiencing a medical emergency and died at the hospital.

However, Jones’s family says she was involved in an altercation with two male counselors who ordered her to remove her clothes. Youth Villages disputes that claim.

Crump, who is representing Jones’s family, says newly obtained medical records from the hospital corroborate what witnesses tell the family happened that day.

“These medical records speak to the truth. Compression of the brain. Rhabdomyolysis. Brain dead. Her child was assaulted and battered and choked.”

An independent autopsy revealed she died from a brain bleed, Crump said.

“All she had was asthma. Asthma [doesn’t] cause bleeding on the brain, bruises on the body,” said Shona Garner, Jones’s mother.

According to the National Institutes of Health, Rhabdomyolysis is caused by direct traumatic injury.

Youth Villages say they have turned over surveillance footage of the incident to all relevant public safety and health authorities.

Nonetheless, Jones’s family says they want to see the video for themselves. “Show what the counselors’ interactions were with this child, and you pair it with the medical records and you will know absolutely what caused her death,” said Crump.

“As a mother, I probably don’t want to see this video,” said Garner. “But as a human being, I have to know what happened to my child.”

Bartlett Police as well as the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services are investigating Jones’s death.

Garner stated that her daughter would have been home in 10 months.

Youth Villages said in a statement released Thursday that they are awaiting official medical reports, including the autopsy, before commenting on anything medical.

“We have been and continue to be fully transparent and working with all authorities. Last week, the leaders of our program met with Shona Garner White. We also received a representation letter from Ben Crump earlier this week. Our counsel responded and offered to have a conversation. We are still awaiting his response,” Youth Villages said.

The group also disputed several claims made by Crump, calling them false and inaccurate. Their responses are below:

There were no abusive or otherwise inappropriate interactions directed toward the young person.

The young person was brought to the health department by two female staff and was never alone with male staff or asked to undress in front of male staff.

Child abuse and neglect are not tolerated under any circumstances. Allegations of abuse or neglect are taken very seriously and reported directly to Child Protective Services. Any allegation is thoroughly investigated by third parties.