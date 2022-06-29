MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with a record of impersonation and scamming the elderly strikes again.

This time he left a husband and wife out of $500.

According to detectives, the victim told police she was at Kroger on Poplar when Joe Boyce approached her in the parking lot. Police say Boyd told the woman her car was leaking transmission fluid and offered to fix it for her.

The woman called her husband telling him what was happening and he drove up to the store.

When he got there, Boyce was already working on the car and the husband paid him $500.

The husband told police that he didn’t feel right about the encounter and looked under the car and noticed nothing had been done.

According to crime reports, the husband then found an article we posted last year showing Boyce was a con artist.

Boyce was arrested last fall for doing the same thing and police say he scammed a woman out of $1,800.

Boyce has been officially charged with financial exploitation of the elderly.

He will make his first appearance in court Wednesday.