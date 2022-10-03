MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been 61 years since a group of students broke the color barrier here in Memphis.

It was on this day back in 1961, 13 black first graders showed up for their first day of class at Bruce, Gordon, Rozell, and Springdale elementary schools – integrating classrooms that were previously all-white.

Known as the Memphis 13 the students are credited with advancing the civil rights for black Americans.

The state legislature honored them with a resolution just last year.

District leaders will celebrate the historic achievement Monday.