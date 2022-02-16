MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office announced the indictment of two former McNairy County Court Clerks after an investigation by the state.



The Comptroller’s Office said that Byron and Stephanie Maxedon have been indicted regarding irregularities in timesheets submitted by Stephanie Maxedon.



Stephanie Maxedon served as McNairy’s Deputy County Court Clerk from Oct. 14, 2019 to April 20, 2020. Byron Maxedon served as McNairy County Court Clerk after his election until he resigned on Dec. 13, 2021.



According to the Comptroller’s Office, investigators said they found Stephanie Maxedon had earned $3,163.62 in wages she did not work. Investigators said that Byron was aware of 11 of 14 timesheets, and that he falsified four of his wife’s timesheets.

“Investigators discovered several problems within the circuit court clerk’s office,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “These included a failure to review time sheets for accuracy and a lack of policies and procedures regarding the timekeeping process. I encourage the new clerk to strengthen oversight and internal controls.”



Out of the 1,040 hours reported by Stephanie, investigators said she did not work 30% of the time. In addition, investigators said as a result of her fraudulent reporting, at least $1,434.77 in county-provided benefits were paid on Stephanie’s behalf.



To view the investigative report, visit the Tennessee Comptroller’s website.



Both Byron and Stephanie Maxedon were indicted in February 2022 by the McNairy County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $2,500, one count of official misconduct, and one count of making false entries in government.