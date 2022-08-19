MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A sign outside the McDonald’s drive-thru on Poplar in Midtown says “order a sweet treat” but two customers got anything but that Thursday.

Memphis Police said 32-year-old Willie Webster, an employee at the restaurant, pointed a gun at a man and woman while breakfast was being served.

Court records show Webster and the two customers got into an argument about the food order being wrong. That’s when Webster allegedly took matters into his own hands by pulling out a gun and pointing it at the customers.

“Me and my friends come here a lot for lunch and it’s very scary to think our safety is in danger when you’re just trying to get food on your lunch break,” said Maria Rivera, a regular customer.

When officers arrived, they found Webster’s gun on the counter and arrested him.

Police said Webster admitted to waving the gun and pointing it at the customers.

Webster is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He is due back in court in September.