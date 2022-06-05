MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A McDonald’s employee has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault after officers say he pointed a gun at three customers.

The customers told officers they walked into the restaurant on Union Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Saturday to order food. When they approached the counter and asked to order, a woman who was working told them to “hold on.”

Minutes later, police said Taurean Moy came from the kitchen holding a handgun and pointed it at the customers telling them to leave. Court documents said Moy, 20, walked the customers out of the restaurant with the gun still pointed at them.

Moy later admitted to officers that he did point the gun at the customers, told them to leave and followed them to the exit.