MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help after issuing an endangered / missing child alert Sunday.

Authorities from Pontotoc County, Mississippi said that 16-year-old Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura is missing. She was last seen on the 1200 block of Highway 9 in Pontotoc County, Mississippi.

She is described as being 5’5″, weighing about 145 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a red and maroon shirt along with blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura, contact the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department at 662-296-2292 .