MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing one-year-olds and a seven year old from Belden, MS.

The MBI is searching for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne as well as one-year-olds Eden A. Payne and Willow B. Payne of Belden, MS which is located in Pontotoc County.

Left to right: Willow Payne, Hazelie Payne, Eden Payne

Hazelie is described as being about 4 feet tall and weighing 85 pounds with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

Eden Payne is described as being about 2 foot 5 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds. Eden has brown eyes and short brown hair.

Willow Payne is described as being 2 feet tall and weighing about 35 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Chelsey Payne, 25 (left) and Austin Payne, 27 (right)

Austin is described as a 27-year-old man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. The MBI said he has brown eyes and brown hair.

Chelsey Payne is described as a 25-year-old woman, 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weighing about 120 pounds. She is described having brown eyes and brown hair with shoulder-length hair.

According to the MBI, all three children may be accompanied by Austin and Chelsey Payne. They were last seen travelling on the 100 block of Popular Spring Trail Road.

They were last seen in a brown Hyundai Sonata with MS license plate PNB8484.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the children or the vehicle, you are urged to contact the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services at 662-296-2292.