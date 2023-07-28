MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after the Department of Justice announced an investigation into the Memphis Police Department and the city, Mayor Jim Strickland is making his disappointment clear.

Strickland says he was denied the chance to speak with the DOJ before they decided to launch the investigation.

“First I was disappointed because I asked them specifically if I could talk to them before it reached this point, and I know they talked to many folks in Memphis and outside of Memphis on the issue and refused to do that,” Strickland said. “And secondly I’m confident in the Memphis Police Department.”

During Thursday’s presser, DOJ officials said they had briefed both Strickland and Chief CJ Davis on its civil probe, a pattern or practice investigation. But Strickland says he wants an in-depth conversation about the impact this could have on the city.

“At the end of the day, how have these affected the recruitment and retention of officers? How has it affected the crime rate? What’s it cost?” Strickland said.

With five former officers charged and several city personnel fired in the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols earlier this year, WREG asked if he felt the investigation was warranted.

“They will say that one incident does not justify a finding,” Strickland said.

His view opposes that of Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, who welcomes the investigation.

“It shouldn’t have taken this long. I think that’s a failure of leadership over the last decade or so. People who have been in charge should have taken this problem more seriously,” Mulroy said.

“I think overall the culture in the police department is a good culture and abides by the constitution,” Strickland said. “It’s not the first time the DA and I have disagreed on what’s going on.”

There is no timeline for this investigation. Meanwhile, Strickland says a separate DOJ division was already reviewing department practices at the city’s request. Those suggestions should be available by the end of this year.