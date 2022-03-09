MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Applications are now being accepted for Mayor Lee Harris’ fourth annual Summer Work Experience Program.

For eight weeks, this paid summer program provides work experience that helps sharpen communication, organization, and customer service skills in young adults ages 18-24.

This year the pay for the program’s participants has increased from $12 to $15. Participants also have the chance to earn an additional $100 for perfect attendance.

The program will be held from June 6 through July 29.

Applications are available now through April 8.

For more information, visit here.