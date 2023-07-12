MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From juvenile crime and enforcing a curfew to the half-a-billion-dollar Tyre Nichols lawsuit against the city and recent power outages, Memphis leaders have had their hands full trying to deal with issues plaguing the city.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland on WREG’s Live at 9 said the city’s juvenile curfew is being enforced, but admits police are facing challenges with where to take young offenders.

“It is a challenge. We don’t have places to take them. So, now we’re taking them to police precincts. There’s not much room at police precincts, and if you keep them in the back of the squad car, that police officer cannot be out patrolling,” Strickland said.

When it comes to reducing crime, Strickland said the U.S. Marshals Service will be adding more manpower to the streets of Memphis.

“They’ve helped us arrest dozens of murder suspects, and they’re going to send more resources to hopefully get these most violent people off the street,” he said.

Gun violence is also a problem. This week, the City Council approved a referendum allowing Memphians to vote on whether people should be required to have a handgun permit in order to carry a handgun within the city limits.

“It is a question before the people of Memphis so they can voice their opinions on the law they want to put in place for themselves,” said Councilman JB Smiley.

“Our police department is stretched thin, and our police department is scared to death because of permitless carry and because they have to assume everybody has a weapon,” said Councilman Ford Canale.

Another issue facing the city is a $550 million lawsuit by the family of Tyre Nichols after he was fatally injured by police officers. The city has filed a motion to be dismissed from the lawsuit.

“My whole goal this whole time has been justice for Tyre, and we did that with the quick administrative hearings, which ended up with these officers fired. They were quickly indicted, and this is just one step in the litigation. I wouldn’t overreact one way or the other,” Strickland said.

As for recent severe weather that left thousands in the dark for days, MLGW is looking to the city council to approve a more than $220 million contract for vegetation management and tree trimming.

“Forty percent of all power outages were related to trees and those type of things, and we have to invest in removing those problems,” Smiley said.

“This is about moving forward, and President McGowen is the right person to do it, and he’s proven that, and we got to let him do his job,” Canale said.

MLGW hopes the city council will sign off on the more than $220 million contract soon. The contract has already been approved by the MLGW board.