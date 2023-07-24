MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The District Attorney’s office is getting called out by the mayor of Memphis over a decision to dismiss charges against a woman who allegedly fired shots at a police officer in front of a police station.

Mayor Jim Strickland says a woman was caught on video last November firing five gunshots out of a car’s open window at the officer, while in front of a police precinct on Raines Road.

WREG covered the incident at the time, and said three people were taken into custody.

Strickland says despite the evidence, the woman seen firing the gun was released on $15,000 bond last year, and charges against her were dropped last week by the District Attorney’s office.

No one was injured, and the mayor did not identify the suspect. The man she was shooting at was identified as Col. Carlos Davis, the top officer at the Raines Station, who was following a vehicle that matched the description of one reported stolen.

“If this is not a clear example that we have a problem in our criminal justice system, I do not know what one is,” Strickland said in a message. “This is yet another frustrating example of the ‘Revolving Door’ that is 201 Poplar.”

Strickland said MPD did its job in apprehending the woman, but he pointed the finger at the judicial system for failing to prosecute the charges.

Twelve MPD officers have been shot at, with one killed, in 2023, Strickland said.

“If criminals are not afraid to shoot at officers, why would be they be afraid to shoot at any of the rest of us?” the mayor said. “Things must change.”

WREG reached out to District Attorney Steve Mulroy’s office for a response to the mayor’s accusation.

“The decision not to pursue charges was not taken lightly and comes after thorough review of video and statements given by both the officer and the person involved,” a spokesperson for the office said Monday. “The DA will provide more insight into this case and others during his routine press conference, Tuesday.”