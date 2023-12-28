MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, Memphis Mayor-Elect Paul Young announced a second round of new members that will be joining his leadership team.

In a statement, it was revealed that seven new members were added to his senior leadership team, including three new special assistants, plus one administrative team member.

The new appointments are below:

Chief Information Officer – Eric Keane

Chief of Policy and Programs – Haley Simmons

Chief of Staff – Mairi Albertson

Chief Communications Officer – Penelope Huston (previously announced)

Chief Legal Officer (City Attorney) – Tannera Gibson (previously announced)

Deputy Chief of Staff – Karen Gause

Special Assistant: Community Affairs Director – Dr. Reginald Boyce

Special Assistant: Government/Legislative Affairs – Lydia Holmes Sokoll

Special Assistant: Youth Services Director – Brian Harris

Executive Assistant – Renee Sekander

All members were selected after undergoing extensive interviewing by the People and Appointment co-chairs of Young’s transition team.

“We recognize the importance of the work we are tasked with and are building a solutions-oriented team capable of innovative thought and response,” said Mayor-elect Paul Young. “This team will be mission-focused on crime, community, and creating a stronger Memphis – our priorities will be defined by our city’s needs.”

Multiple roles are still in the process of being filled, according to Young’s team. This includes the newly created position of Special Advisor to the Mayor on Public Safety.