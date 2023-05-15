MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For months now, Mayor Strickland has been challenging the results of the 2020 Census, claiming the city was growing for the first time in decades.

Strickland claims the Census undercounted the city’s population by nearly 16,000 people.

But the city lost one of its appeals, and the Census Bureau actually subtracted three people from a headcount that already showed nearly 14,000 fewer people living in Memphis.

The city continues to challenge the results, saying gains in the urban core tell a different story. Mayor Strickland claims the city’s population grew for the first time in 50 years.

The latest news from the Census Bureau could impact funding for schools, roads and other infrastructure– as well as the balance of political power in Washington and Nashville.