MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) announced it would renovate the American Way Transit Center, temporarily closing parts of the location.

Located at 3921 American Way, the transit center will close the interior lobby and public restrooms from May 31 until June 4. The Customer Service Counter will also not be available.

MATA says customers can buy tickets at the following locations:

Airways Transit Center from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The William Hudson Transit Center from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Online at www.go901transit.com or onboard buses

The American Way Transit Center is expected to reopen on Monday, June 5, with regular operating hours.