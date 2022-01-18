MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MATA is slashing its bus services because so many of its drivers are out sick with COVID.

Starting Tuesday morning, MATA will reduce its weekday service to a Saturday schedule and will remain on that schedule through the next three weeks after hundreds of MATA workers have tested positive for COVID.

A MATA representative said on average about 50% of their staff are out with COVID on any given day. This includes bus drivers and call center operators.

It’s going to create a hardship for thousands of Memphians who rely on the bus to get to and from work.

Dozens of people were standing outside MATA’s William Hudson Transit Center in downtown Memphis waiting for their bus to arrive. One of those individuals was Brittany Schaf.

She said she usually takes the 6:45 Lauderdale bus to East Memphis, but after an hour of waiting in the cold at her bus stop, she realized the bus wasn’t coming.

“A little bit after 7 and we finally decided to take an Uber to get to the MATA bus station after trying to call them multiple times and checking the app and the website,” Schaf said.

To help ease the burden on riders, MATA is releasing its new bus tracking software early. It’s called a “MATA Tracker”. Starting Tuesday, you can visit matatransit.com to see real-time locations of buses, including detours and occupancy information.

In Schaf’s case, she said she’s just going to have to look at other ways of transportation to make it to her destinations on time.

“I’ll probably have to spend another 10 to 15 dollars just to get an UBER and it’s really money that I don’t have,” she said.

Many other city services have also been impacted.

Memphis police and firefighters are having to work overtime to make up for being short-staffed, trash collection is behind, and the city’s 311 phone service has been working with about half the staff it normally does.

MATA says it plans on returning to a regular weekday schedule on Feb. 7.