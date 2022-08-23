MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MATA service between Memphis and West Memphis could be coming back.

Tuesday, a resolution to return the service back will be voted on by a Memphis City Council Committee.

In 2018, MATA rides between the two cities ended due to a decrease in funding and a lack of interest from the public.

This time around, the city of West Memphis will pay the operating and capital costs of the service.

No word on how much the fair for riders will b. However, the elderly and disabled will get half off.

The two cities have not yet agreed on a start date.