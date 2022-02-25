MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new fleet of self-driving buses could be coming to the streets of Memphis.

MATA is exploring the possibilities with a new tech start-up.

On Thursday, members of the MATA board took up a proposal to develop and deploy autonomous vehicles here in Memphis.

The Daily Memphian reported the plan passed with a unanimous vote.

MATA is teaming up with a Virginia-based technology firm called Moment AI.

The company’s founder, Megan Gray, is a Memphian who is trying to make cars safer for people in vulnerable communities and those with chronic health issues.

MATA says self-driving buses could enhance its service offerings and re-shape its future.

With its new partner, MATA plans to apply for a federal grant to help pay for research and development.

There’s no word yet on how long it could take to bring the automated buses to Memphis.