MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital after a MATA bus crashed into a pole Tuesday morning on South Perkins.
A driver behind the bus told WREG the bus veered off the road, hit a utility pole and crashed. The driver believes the person operating the bus may have suffered a medical emergency because no cars were involved.
Witnesses say about five people were on board at the time. The driver, in their mid-40s, was taken to the hospital, along with one passenger.
Another MATA bus came to pick up the remaining passengers.
MATA released the following statement regarding the incident: “We are fully cooperating with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) after a MATA bus was involved in an accident this morning.”