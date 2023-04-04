MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital after a MATA bus crashed into a pole Tuesday morning on South Perkins.

A driver behind the bus told WREG the bus veered off the road, hit a utility pole and crashed. The driver believes the person operating the bus may have suffered a medical emergency because no cars were involved.

Witnesses say about five people were on board at the time. The driver, in their mid-40s, was taken to the hospital, along with one passenger.

photos by Jerrita Patterson

Another MATA bus came to pick up the remaining passengers.

MATA released the following statement regarding the incident: “We are fully cooperating with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) after a MATA bus was involved in an accident this morning.”