MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28 year MATA employee saved the day for a frantic mother who’s autistic son vanished from their home on Feb. 7.

Zen’Yari Winters remembers that morning and calling out for 17-year-old Trecorian Mcghee from their home near Chelsea and Hollywood.

“He didn’t answer, so something told me to get up and go check on him,” Winters said. “I pulled the cover back and he was gone. The backdoor was unlocked. He was just gone.”

As far as she knew, her son who also has numerous developmental disabilities was wondering the streets alone and confused. Police officers and a helicopter joined the search while a City Watch was issued. Winters said she did everything she could, but felt helpless.

“Because I have COVID, they couldn’t come into my home, so they had a hound dog and let me bring some of Tre’s clothes out,” Winters said. “They sniffed the clothes.”

Trecorian’s picture was all over social media and was viewed by bus driver Robert Stewart.

“They spent 13 hours looking for him, and they couldn’t find him and it just so happened a bus driver, that I’ve known from riding a bus for years, found my son,” Winters said.

Trecorian found his way to downtown Memphis, and it was near the MATA bus terminal on Main Street. Stewart recognized the teen and moved into action.

“He told him to ‘come along and get on this bus,'” Winters said. “My son was hesitant at first, and he had to talk to my son in a stern voice and I laughed about it cause he told my son, ‘come on get your butt on this bus’, and my son got on the bus.”

Winters considers Stewart a hero, but Stewart wants no part of the spotlight. Thomas Davidson, MATA Director of Transit Operations, said Stewart is camera shy.

“Robert is camera shy, and he just says that he was just doing his job,” Davidson said. “That’s the kind of standup guy Robert is.”

Stewart ultimately dropped the teenage off at his home.