MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Area Transit Authority bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle early Thursday.

It happened in front of the Southland Mall in the westbound lanes of Shelby Drive near Faronia Road.

One person was taken to Baptist Hospital East.

Westbound lanes are currently blocked.

Police have not released any information on what led to the crash.

