MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority will adjust its services on Tuesday due to hazardous road conditions caused by extreme winter weather.

MATA says fixed route services, on-demand services, and trolley services will be suspended while MATAplus will only provide life-sustaining trips.

Transit centers will operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Customer Service Line will be available until 7:00 pm and can be reached at 901-274-6282.

Transportation to the warming center will be available and rides can be scheduled by calling 901-297-1680.

MATA says they will inform customers about service updates via their website, Omnilert automated messages, and social media.