MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Parkway Village left one person dead, one person injured, and three people, including a child, in critical condition on Saturday.

According to Memphis Police, around 3:59 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2900 Blk of Meadows Lane where five people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say one man was taken to Methodist University in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Two female victims were taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition and one child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Another male victim who was non-critical, was taken to Baptist East Hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.