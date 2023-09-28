MASON, Tenn. — Residents in Mason, Tennessee, are again facing water issues as the town’s mayor promises to get the antiquated water system there “up and running smoothly” soon.

In August, the town received $1.9 million in state funds to upgrade the water system, but at this point, no work has started.

Faye Degraffreed of Mason would love nothing more than clean water with a little pressure behind it when she turns on her faucet.

“And then it just drips sometimes,” Degraffreed said. “It just be like this, it be just like this, and it be full blast and sometimes it’s smaller than that. It be doing that, and I’m like ‘We don’t have no water pressure.'”

She says she only drinks bottled water since the town is often under a “boil water alert” and admits the town’s failing waters system has made life a bit harder.

“I have to sometimes wait till I get six loads ’cause it ain’t enough pressure to wash the clothes,” Degraffreed said. “Not enough pressure to wash dishes or take a bath.”

Some here believe there’s little or no cooperation at City Hall between new Mayor Eddie Noeman and the Mason’s Board of Aldermen. However, Noeman says the water problem here didn’t start when he took office.

“Because the problem, what we have right now, I inherited,” Noeman said. “From a long time, everybody keeps patching the problem and right now I’m trying to solve it.”

But with $1.9 million from the state to make major improvements, he says engineering contracts have been signed and promises the wheels are in motion to fix Mason’s water woes.

“Within three weeks you’re going to see some changes actually,” Noeman said.

Noeman says he expects a “boil water alert” to be lifted Thursday. This Saturday there will be a town hall meeting at noon at the Mason Public Works building to discuss water issues and repairs. The public is urged to attend.