MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for masked men they say went on a crime spree targeting Family Dollar stores throughout the city.

Investigators hope something about this masked man catches your eye. A man accused of holding up a Family Dollar store off Elvis Presley thought it was the perfect disguise.

Police say he robbed the business with two other men back in April, but detectives just released these pictures to the public.

Investigators have also tied them to at least seven Family Dollar robberies throughout the city. Their spree stretches from North Memphis, South Memphis, and Whitehaven.

It’s unclear what the accused thieves got away with but one surveillance picture shows one of the masked men kneeling beside what looks like a safe.

Officers also highlighted a glove the accused thief wore at the time of the robbery.

We caught up with Jasmine James outside a Family Dollar off Getwell, one of the places police say the men held up employees. While she was surprised by the news, she still had to go inside to make a purchase.

Looking to the future, she hopes precautions can be put in place to keep everyone safe.

“It’s kinda crazy. I think every store should have security. I think they should,” James said.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.