MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a Maserati automobile with a dog inside that was stolen from Front Street downtown Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 400 block of Front around 7 p.m. The black 2023 Maserati with suspects inside was last seen driving north on Claybrook toward Jackson.

Neighbors said the woman who owns the car was running back inside her condo to grab something, when the thieves smashed in a window and got away.

The dog is described by the neighbor as a Yorkie-poo. The thieves apparently tossed the woman’s cell phone out at Danny Thomas and Union.

No arrests have been made and there was no description of the suspects.

Police did not have information on the condition of the dog.