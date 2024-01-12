MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animals Services is urging pet owners to bring their animals indoors as snow and dangerously cold temperatures blast the midsouth.

Director Ty Coleman said animal control officers will be seizing dogs left out in the cold without adequate shelter required by law. He said your dog should have access to an insulated, solid three-sided doghouse.

Straw provided to pet owner by All 4s Dog Rescue last winter

“It cannot be freezing temps inside. If we ever have to come out and inspect and use a temperature gun, it cannot be below freezing in the doghouse,” said Coleman. “It’s best to add straw or hay to help insulate them from not freezing versus a blanket. If that blanket gets wet, that blanket will hold the water in and freeze.”

Coleman said the shelter is at maximum capacity right now, and they anticipate an uptick in seized animals as temperatures drop to the teens and single digits. MAS is asking people to adopt, foster, or claim a lost pet to free up space in the kennels.

“We are looking for temporary fosters all the time. If they could just foster for a few days, it gives us time to hold a dog much longer,” Coleman said.

Coleman said while some dogs with longer hair enjoy the extreme cold, breeds with shorter hair cannot handle the frigid temperatures and must stay warm.

“The best way to do it is to bring them inside, and if they can’t free roam, they are not house trained, put them in the bathroom for a little bit, at least at night. Nighttime is the coldest, and we really want to see those pets happy and healthy,” he said.

This weekend, MAS will deliver doghouses to pet owners who have no other options for their animals. You can also request a doghouse while supplies last.

Coleman also reminds drivers to be on the lookout for cats that might be taking refuge from the cold in the engine of their vehicles.

“That’s a warm spot,” Coleman said. Before you start your car, tap on your hood to wake them up and spook them and get them out from under that hood,” said Coleman.

To see available dogs and cats at MAS or learn more about adopting or fostering an animal, click here.

Memphis Animal Services is open Saturday and Sunday, 12-4 p.m., and Monday through Friday, 1-6 p.m. They are located at 2350 Appling City Cove.

For more cold weather safety tips for animals, visit the Humanesociety.org