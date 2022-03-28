MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made by the U.S. Marshals and a Mid-South family is one step closer to finding justice.

On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced the capture 50-year-old Gregory Morton who was on the run in Las Vegas. He’s been accused of killing 60-year-old Juanita Washington back in December.

Police said Washington was sitting in her car in the parking lot of a Walgreens in broad daylight when the suspect opened fire.

Washington was a member of the LYE Academy family. Forever in their hearts, Washington’s presence is still felt at LYE Academy where she served as an administrator.

“I’m glad he’s finally captured but it still doesn’t bring any peace,” said Ladia Yates, owner of the dance studio. “He took away a valuable gift from us. You don’t find people like her. She’s hands-on. She wants nothing in return. She is genuine.”

Yates said she always had faith the suspect would be caught. She said justice is now in motion following news of an arrest in the homicide.

“I would say to him, you can run but you can’t hide,” Yates said.

Yates said shortly after the heinous killing she received calls and texts pointing her to suspect.

WREG dug deeper into Morton’s criminal history. He has over 50 items listed in the Shelby County Criminal Justice System Portal

Morton is charged with first-degree murder in this case.

In addition, the Marshals said he was wanted for Pretrial Release Violation on a Federal weapons charge and a state weapons charge.

“For me personally, he need to get the chair, Yates said. “He need to die. That would be justice for me. Life in prison, no. He need the death penalty in my opinion.”

With Morton now in custody, Yates is hoping those who love Auntie Juanita soon find answers.

“We want to know. The family wants to know. Everyone wants to know why like why,” she said.

LYE is set to perform in Washington’s honor this weekend.

The DA’s office said extradition process to get Morton back here to Shelby County could take weeks or months.