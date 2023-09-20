MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday that 249 Memphis fugitives wanted on crimes ranging from murder to sex charges have been arrested as part of a three-month operation across 20 cities.

Operation North Star III resulted in the closure of 288 Memphis warrants — 30 of those warrants were for murder or attempted murder, the office said.

An additional 23 were for sex offenses, 75 for assault, 32 for robbery, and 38 for weapons charges. A total of 24 firearms were seized, the marshals said.

U.S. Marshals in Memphis were joined by 30 additional law enforcement officers from agencies including the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, who were sworn in as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals during a two-week surge from July 18-29.

Notable arrests include:

Rolvin Rodriguez was arrested July 21 for Aggravated Rape of a Child.

Christopher Smith was arrested August 16 for First Degree Murder for the June 20 shooting death of a 3-year-old child that occurred in the 3400 block of West Winchester Place.

Justin Blue was arrested August 19 on a wide variety of charges, including Murder and four counts of Aggravated Assault for a shooting that occurred on June 13th on Lawnview Street.

Nationwide, the operation resulted in the clearance of 2,818 violent warrants.