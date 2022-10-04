MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Marshall County supervisor has died, days after he was badly hurt in a crash involving a school bus he was driving, Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday.

Eddie Dixon, 77, of Holly Springs was seriously injured last Thursday afternoon, when authorities say the school bus he was driving collided with a pickup at Mt. Pleasant Road and Taska Road.

The 12 students who were on board the bus at the time were not injured, but Dixon was taken to Regional One hospital in Memphis. MHP confirmed Tuesday that Dixon passed away.

Dixon had been with the county for 24 years and the school district for over 40 years. HW Byers K-12 School cancelled its homecoming parade after the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.