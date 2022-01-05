MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South schools are weighing their options as the approaching winter weather prompts school closures or virtual learning.
For a full list of closures and delays, please visit this page with the latest information.
Shelby County Schools said they will close all district schools out of an abundance of caution.
Fayette County Public Schools announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, January 6 due to “impending inclement weather.”
Schools in Marshall County, Mississippi will be virtual only on Thursday and Friday.
Blytheville and West Memphis School Districts will also be closed on Thursday.
The reason is due both to possible winter weather coming through the area and because of an increase in the number of children out sick, the district said Wednesday.
Marshall County schools will return to in-person learning Jan. 10. Schools just reopened after winter break Tuesday.