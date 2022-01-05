MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South schools are weighing their options as the approaching winter weather prompts school closures or virtual learning.



For a full list of closures and delays, please visit this page with the latest information.



Shelby County Schools said they will close all district schools out of an abundance of caution.

SCS family, out of an abundance of caution, forecasted snow/ice accumulation, and freezing rain:



ALL District schools will be CLOSED on Thursday, January 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/1Outdsl1Jp — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) January 6, 2022

Fayette County Public Schools announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, January 6 due to “impending inclement weather.”

Due to impending inclement weather, all FCPS school and district offices will be closed tomorrow, January 6, 2022. Board meeting and after-school activities cancelled. pic.twitter.com/6ZEoSySJ8K — Fayette County Public Schools (@FCPSchoolsTN) January 5, 2022

Schools in Marshall County, Mississippi will be virtual only on Thursday and Friday.

Due to the threat for inclement weather this morning, we will take AMI Day 1 today. The safety of students, parents, and staff is our first priority. Please make plans to keep students home. School is canceled for Blytheville Public Schools on January 6, 2022. — Blytheville School District (@BlySchools) January 6, 2022

Blytheville and West Memphis School Districts will also be closed on Thursday.

The reason is due both to possible winter weather coming through the area and because of an increase in the number of children out sick, the district said Wednesday.

Marshall County schools will return to in-person learning Jan. 10. Schools just reopened after winter break Tuesday.