MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Marshall County have released the name of the man whose decomposing body was found early November in a wooded area near the Mississippi and Tennessee State line.



61-year-old Kenneth Hadden of Byhalia, had been missing for two months, and he was identified through dental records.

Neighbors of Hadden were shocked about the details of their friend’s death.



Weems has been neighbors with Kenneth Hadden for about thirty years, living on Warsaw Woods Road near Byhalia. She said the last time she saw him was September 1.



Now, she said she just can’t get over the gruesome details surrounding his discovery in early November in a wooded area off Highway 72 near the Mississippi/Tennessee State line.

“Out in the woods, in a tent, with a black bag over his face and a rope tied around his neck,” Weems said. “It bothers me because he died such a heinous death, you know, and he didn’t deserve that kind of treatment because he was such a good guy.”

Weems said Hadden worked at the Amazon facility of Highway 72, a short distance from where his body was found.



We were told that he took the same route from home to work and back every day. So, when he failed to return home Weems said she and other neighbors started searching his travel route.

“We searched probably ten times, looking for his truck. And I told his brother-in-law one day, ‘you know, we looking for his truck, but we should be looking for a body,’ ” Weems said.

Mary Weems said she lost a good neighbor and good friend, feelings shared by others who knew him.



“He was just a very, very sweet man and he cared about this community a lot,” Weems said.



Kenneth Hadden was a regular at the Warsaw Grocery and Deli where he always ordered the Philly Cheese Steak sandwich, and always had a smile.



Hadden’s pickup truck was stolen but recovered in Memphis in October off Faxon Ave.



Marshall County investigators said evidence from the truck is connected to a person of interest in a case now being held in Florida.

Investigators traveled to Florida to interview the person, but as of now, no one has been charged with Hadden’s death.