MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Marion School District in Marion, AR has announced the renewal of its hybrid school calendar for the 2024-25 school year.

The decision was approved by the Marion School Board. The schedule adds a two-week break every nine weeks and allows for a seven-week summer break.

This makes the number of days of instruction 178.

Click here to view the calendar.