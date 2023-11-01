MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Marion School District in Marion, AR has announced the renewal of its hybrid school calendar for the 2024-25 school year.
The decision was approved by the Marion School Board. The schedule adds a two-week break every nine weeks and allows for a seven-week summer break.
This makes the number of days of instruction 178.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.
Click here to view the calendar.