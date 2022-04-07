MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A murder investigation is underway after a Marianna woman was reportedly found dead in her home Wednesday evening.

The Arkansas State Police say Marianna officers found Latisha McKenzie, 46, dead in her home on Meadowbrook Way at just before 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Officers had gone to the house to perform a welfare check.

ASP says special agents with the state police Criminal Investigation Division found evidence leading them to believe McKenzie was murdered in her home.

It’s believed her body was then moved to a hallway bathroom.

Marianna Police reportedly asked ASP to lead the investigation. ASP says agents are still searching for a person of interest.