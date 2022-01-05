MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Street paving, bike lanes, new bridges, new signals and new electric bus routes — these are all part of the Memphis’ four-year, multimillion-dollar Transportation Improvement Program plan.
The city will host an open house for feedback on the projects from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Room A at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Avenue.
Potential projects include:
- Repaving on several streets including Central Avenue, Park Avenue, Highland Street, Sycamore View and Knight Arnold. Total cost, $12 million.
- An “Innovation Corridor” connecting downtown with the University of Memphis via a rapid-transit electric bus route along Union and Poplar. Total project cost is $77 million, with 80% federal funding and 20% local. Construction would begin 2024. More here.
- Separate projects would connect the Shelby Farms Greenline bike and pedestrian path to Cooper Street in Midtown; a pedestrian bridge over railroad tracks at Flicker Street; another project would then connect raised bike lanes and pedestrian improvements from Cooper Street west to Front Street via Peabody Avenue and Martin Luther King.
- Bike paths in Cordova, linking old town Cordova to Shelby Farms, the Evergreen neighborhood and North Memphis
- Bridges over the Wolf River at Warford and Highland.