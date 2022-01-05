MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Street paving, bike lanes, new bridges, new signals and new electric bus routes — these are all part of the Memphis’ four-year, multimillion-dollar Transportation Improvement Program plan.

The city will host an open house for feedback on the projects from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Room A at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Avenue.

Potential projects include: