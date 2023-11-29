MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man caring for his wife following a liver transplant at Methodist University Hospital had his SUV stolen from the hospital’s parking garage.

The stolen vehicle was used in an alleged robbery in North Memphis, and the same man is charged in both incidents.

The victim said his 2016 Nissan Rogue had been sitting in the hospital garage for about five weeks when he realized it was missing on November 16, according to a police report.

Police spotted the stolen car two days later in the Parkway Village area and attempted to stop the driver, later identified as Steven Painter, 32.

Investigators said Painter fled from officers and, a day later, shot a man during an attempted robbery in North Memphis.

Chelsea and Bayliss. WREG Photo

A photographer taking pictures of trains at Chelsea and Bayliss said Painter pulled up next to him in a Green GMC Yukon, asked for some money, and when he said he didn’t have any, demanded his phone and said something about a gun.

The victim said he ran to his car, and that is when Painter fired a shot through his windshield and hit him in the shoulder. The victim had surgery for a broken shoulder but is expected to be okay.

Police have not said if they recovered the stolen Nissan.

Painter is charged with attempted murder, especially aggravated attempted robbery, theft of property, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving with a license that is suspended, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and being a felon in the possession of a gun.

He is being held on a $275,000 bond.