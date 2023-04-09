MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette man is desperate for answers after his cat was found shot with a bow and arrow this past Friday.

Charles Dennis is a man on a mission after discovering his cat named Crew with a bow and arrow stuck in its chest this past Friday.

“Who would do something like this,” Dennis said. “I just want to know why?”

The gut-wrenching sight prompted the Fayette County man to rush ‘Crew’ to an emergency veterinarian where he had to decide if surgery was the best option.

“It’s hard to just make that decision and say, ‘we’ll we’re gonna have to let you go.’ There’s a chance he will be okay, so it was tough, one of the toughest decisions I ever made but I think I made the right decision,” Dennis said.

Dennis told WREG that the veterinarian said the bow and arrow missed Crew’s vital organs by a few millimeters. Despite successful surgery, his recovery will be difficult.

“There’s more to come. I hope I don’t have to amputate the leg but it’s a possibility. So, if that happens, he looking at months and months of recovery,” Dennis said.

Nonetheless, Dennis remains hopeful that whoever injured ‘Crew’ will be held responsible as his broken family tries to heal.

“I forgive you, at the same time, I wanna help you, at the same time. Why? Why would you do this to us? You’ve destroyed my family and cost me thousands of dollars on top of it,” Dennis said.

The owner tells WREG that he has filed a police report with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

A Go Fund Me has been set up for medical expenses.