MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who spent nearly 21 years behind bars for a robbery on Beale Street was released from prison Friday after being exonerated of the crime.

Artis Whitehead was 40 years old when he was sentenced to 249 years behind bars for a 2002 robbery at B.B. King’s Blues Club.

Attorneys with the Tennessee Innocence Project had been fighting to get him a new trial. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Fitzgerald issued a written order vacating his conviction following a hearing in September.

“Mr. Whitehead lost decades of his life after being wrongfully convicted of a crime he did not commit,” said Jessica Van Dyke, Tennessee Innocence Project Executive Director and Lead Counsel. “TIP has been working on this case for the last four years because we believe in Mr. Whitehead’s innocence. We are grateful that Mr. Whitehead trusted us to fight on his behalf.”

According to reports, eight months after the robbery, Whitehead was named a suspect through a Crime Stoppers tip.

Reports say that Whitehead was not selected as the perpetrator on two accounts before a witness eventually picked him out of a lineup.

Although no physical evidence connecting him to the robbery, and he reportedly did not match the description of the suspect, Whitehead was arrested and charged with the crime.

In November of 2003, Whitehead was convicted of five counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery, and one count of attempted robbery.

He was sentenced to consecutive sentences totaling 249 years. He had already served nearly 21 years when he was released.

According to a press release, new evidence developed by the Tennessee Innocence Project showed that witnesses who saw the actual robber described the suspect as being a different size than Whitehead.

Additional evidence was also uncovered, showing the Crime Stoppers tip was false and the tipster lied, blaming Whitehead so that the tipster could get credit for his own pending criminal charges.