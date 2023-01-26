MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police charged a man after they say he stole a Cadillac, wrecked it and then tried to steal a Porsche Downtown on Wednesday.

According to reports, officers responded to a vehicle theft near a Subway restaurant on North Main Street. A woman told police that around 11:10 a.m., a man approached her and asked to see her car keys.

The woman said she backed away, and the suspect told her, “Just give me your keys, ma’am.” The victim told police the man had a white bulge in his front pocket, which she believed to be a gun.

After giving him her keys, the suspect drove away in her 2016 Cadillac, police say. At 11:13 a.m., the suspect rear-ended a vehicle at Jefferson Avenue near North Orleans Street.

MPD says the suspect got out of the Cadillac and walked away from the scene. He then approached a white Porsche and pulled on the driver’s door handle. The driver honked their horn until nearby police came and took the suspect into custody.

The owner of the Cadillac identified Don Wright as the suspect in a six-person photo lineup. Wright was charged with aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking and leaving the scene of an accident.